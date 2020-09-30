Jordyn Woods & BF Karl-Anthony Towns ‘In Love’

Bradley Lamb
Jordyn Woods and her new boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, are in love — following years of friendship. 

The happy couple recently went Instagram official.

“Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed [in April], she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” a source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife.

