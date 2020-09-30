Jordyn Woods & BF Karl-Anthony Towns ‘In Love’

Jordyn Woods and her new boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, are in love — following years of friendship.

The happy couple recently went Instagram official.

“Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed [in April], she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” a source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife.

The pair got closer after the death of Jordyn’s father,

“Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore,” the source said, adding that Jordyn’s friends are all “so happy” for her. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

Since being exiled from the Kardashians, Jordyn’s career and love life seems to have had an incredible boost.