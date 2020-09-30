Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump ‘Clown’ in Heated Presidential Debate

The Democratic presidential candidate tells the current POTUS to ‘shut up’ after his rival repeatedly interrupts him, while Trump clashes with moderator Chris Wallace for ‘debating’ him.

The tension already soared in the first presidential debate between incumbent president Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The two presidential candidates yelled and threw shades at each other, giving moderator Chris Wallace a hard time to control the bickering.

Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden during the Tuesday, September 29 live broadcast, prompting the Democratic presidential candidate to tell his rival to shut up. It happened after Wallace asked the former vice president if he supported eliminating the Senate filibuster amid possibility that Senate Democrats could attempt to block Barrett’s confirmation.

Biden declined to answer, saying that Americans should “speak [and] go out and vote, and let your Senators know how strongly you feel.” Trump demanded that Biden answered the question and as Trump continued to shout at him while he was trying to get his point across, he told the POTUS, Would you shut up, man? He added while throwing his hands in the air, “This is so unpresidential.”

At another point, Biden spoke directly into the camera while taking a swipe at Trump, “Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” The president, meanwhile, took a jab at Wallace, saying he thought he was “debating” with Biden not the moderator.

The two presidential candidates were also sparring on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus and the economy. When Trump was asked if he would condemn white supremacists, he said, “Sure, I’m willing to do that. But I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing. Not from the right-wing.”

Biden encouraged him to denounce the group the Proud Boys, which has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, but Trump seemed to defend the group. “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by…,” he said. “Somebody has got to do something about antifa and the left.”





Biden later responded by describing antifa as “an idea, not an organization.” His remark has sparked backlash, with one Republican supporter calling him out on Twitter, “But it’s obvious Joe Biden doesn’t condemn Antifa. It’s obvious Joe Biden isn’t above name calling considering he told the President to shut up & called him a ‘clown.’ ”

Another defended Biden, “Trumps FBI director said antifa wasn’t real last week. He said the real threat in our nation was white supremacy groups. When asked to disavow white supremacy, our president disavowed antifa and put a whitesupremacy group on stand by. We all just saw that happen. That is wild.”