Jets’ Le’Veon Bell eyeing Week 5 return vs. Cardinals

Bell injured his hamstring during the first week of the season against Buffalo. It was devastating news for the 28-year-old, who dropped weight this offseason in hopes of improving in 2020.

The three-time Pro Bowler took a majority of New York’s carries before being injured, and even was involved in the passing game. He has six carries for 14 yards and two receptions for 32 yards on the season.

In Bell’s absence, the Jets have relied primarily on Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine. Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler, has 42 carries for 144 yards while Perine has 10 carries for 41 yards.