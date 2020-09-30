Jennifer Lopez to Receive People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! PCAs!

Lopez sold over 75 million records worldwide, including 40 million albums, 16 top 10 hit songs and three No. 1 albums and her films have grossed over $3 billion. In addition to her 8 albums and dozens of movies, Lopez has produced TV shows like The Fosters and World of Dance, in addition to Second Act, Hustlers and more recent films. From 2016 to 2018, J.Lo performed over 120 shows for her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Lopez’s most recent film Hustlers premiered to rave reviews, securing Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award nominations.