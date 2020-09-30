Jeffree Star Calls Black Beau ‘F***ing Scum’ for Allegedly Stealing His Stuff

Instagram

Underneath Andre Marhold’s since-deleted Instagram post, the beauty guru says, ‘Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house??’

–

It looks like Jeffree Star‘s romance with Andre Marhold does not long last. The beauty guru has since removed most of their pictures together from social media in addition to accusing him of stealing his stuff right after their split.

Jeffree made the revelation after Andre shared in a since-deleted post a link to his Snapchat account and asked his followers to follow him on the social media site. In the comment section of the said post, the YouTube personality wrote, “Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife f***ing scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.”

<br />

Naturally, his comment went viral with a lot of people trolling him on social media, given that their relationship sparked so much criticism. Not a few started praising Andre for stealing the star’s stuff, with one quipping, “He had a vision, even if WE could not see it, HE had a vision and he executed it flawlessly.” Someone else said, “We all owe this man an apology he had a whole a** evil scheme planned.”

Jeffree himself has taken to his Instagram account to further explain his recent comment after it got viral. “I just hopped on Twitter and there’s a lot of ‘Jeffree Star got robbed,’ ‘Jeffree Star got this and that.’ B***h, lemme tell you what Jeffree Star did and didn’t do,” he began, before adding that he had been fooled by Andre.

<br />

He then said that they broke up about a week ago, but “all of sudden there’s Louis Vuitton missing, luggage missing, there’s some backpacks missing and there’s some pieces of sunglasses missing so…” Later, Jeffree made it clear that he didn’t care about the value of the stolen stuff because he could simply rebuy it. “It’s just about the principle, it’s just sad,” he said in the video. “I just wanna my stuff back. I know I’ll never get it. I know I can just rebuy it tomorrow. It’s just weird.”