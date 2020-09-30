Jamf announces rebuilt Jamf Connect with Face ID login for Mac using iPhone coming in early 2021

At its Virtual Jamf Nation User Conference, Jamf took the wraps off Jamf Connect 2.0. Jamf purchased NoMAD back in 2018 to help integrate Jamf, and Jamf Connect 2.0 is a complete rebuild of the platform.

As a multi-device world continues to creates complications for IT with identity management, Jamf Connect is aiming to simplify that with a single set of cloud identity credentials that provides a native Apple-like experience for end-users. The installer package is also simplified in 2.0 so it’s easier to implement Connect.

Jamf also announced that a new passwordless workflow is coming to beta this year and general availability in early 2021. Employees will be able to use an iPhone with Touch ID or Face ID to login to their Mac. A certificate will be installed on an iPhone using the Jamf Connect iOS app, and then it will validate it with a Bluetooth-paired Mac.

2020 has been a year like no other. Workflows that were once visionary, like zero-touch deployment and virtually educating students or caring for patients, are now necessary. Jamf goes well beyond the MDM framework to fill the gap between what Apple builds and what organizations require to empower and serve their employees, students and patients. We are proud of the work that Jamf Nation, the world’s largest online community of Apple IT administrators, is leading in digitally transforming their organizations.” Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf.

Jamf Connect 2.0 contains Apple’s native Single Sign-On Extension framework, which when used with an identity provider’s extension on a device, can greatly simplify the login experience to enterprise apps. Today, At VJNUC, Jamf had a demo of the forthcoming Microsoft Enterprise SSO Plugin, which allowed for a Microsoft Azure AD authentication while accessing the Jamf Self Service portal.

This announcement comes on the heel of Jamf announcing support for Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security by launching iOS Device Compliance.

“Trends like employee technology choice programs and the consumerization of IT continue to grow, and organizations need management tools that can adapt and shift to hybrid environments. With Microsoft and Jamf, IT teams can consolidate management of employee devices, while not losing the ability to provide key ecosystem-specific functionality.” Brad Anderson, corporate vice president at Microsoft

JNUC is free this year, so if you’re interested in what’s new with Jamf and Apple device management, join the event as it runs through October 1.

