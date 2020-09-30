Jack Whitehall admits he ‘messed up’ chance to marry Gemma Chan in Travels With My Father episode

The comedian, 32, started dating the Crazy Rich Asians star in 2011 before they split amicably in 2017. They met on the C4 sitcom Fresh Meat.

However, he revealed in a new episode of Netflix series Travels With My Father that he “could have got married” to the actor if he wanted to.

“I f***ed up my chance of that,” he can be seen telling his mother Hilary, adding: “I did.”

The episode was filmed before Whitehall began dating his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The comedian reportedly split from Chan due to their busy schedules.

At a 2018 standup show, though, Whitehall said it was because of their “expectations”.

“She wanted kids now whereas I wanted to escape,” he said. “I’m not good with kids.”

Chan, who appeared in drama series Humans, had a small role in 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.