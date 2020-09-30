Internal TikTok presentation: 17M Britons spend over an hour on the app daily, while France has 11M DAUs, Germany has 10.7M, Spain has 8.8M, and Norway has 1.2M (Chris Stokel-Walker/Bloomberg)

Chris Stokel-Walker / Bloomberg:
Internal TikTok presentation: 17M Britons spend over an hour on the app daily, while France has 11M DAUs, Germany has 10.7M, Spain has 8.8M, and Norway has 1.2M — One in four Britons use TikTok every month, with 17 million regulars spending just over an hour a day on the app …
