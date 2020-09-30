Indian Court Acquits Hindu Leaders of Demolishing Historic Mosque

A court in India has acquitted all the suspects, including several high-profile politicians from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who were accused of demolishing a centuries-old mosque in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya in 1992 — the latest turn in a case that has long unsettled India and its secular foundations.

The court verdict is likely to further sow insecurity among the country’s Muslims, who already feel threatened by Mr. Modi’s efforts to turn India into an overtly Hindu state.

The Babri Mosque was situated on land in Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, that was claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. Last year, the Indian Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hindus, allowing them to build a temple on the site.

Thousands of Hindu extremists stormed the 16th-century mosque in 1992, demolishing it with their bare hands and sledgehammers, and plunging the country into a political and religious crisis. The destruction of the mosque set off riots across the country that killed around 2,000 people in some of the worst violence India had seen since its bloody partition in 1947.