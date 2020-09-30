‘I Don’t Get Paid Enough’ For This

Instagram

The MTV personality seemingly says on a tweet she’s done with the network as she wrietes on Twitter, ‘Y’all can suck my d**k and find another mom to boss around.’

–

Briana DeJesus may bid farewell to “Teen Mom 2” soon. The MTV personality shares in Twitter posts, which have been deleted now, that she doesn’t get what she deserves from the reality show.

“Lol f**k Mtv lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol,” so Briana tweeted on Tuesday, September 29. “I don’t get paid enough to be treated like s**t compared to these other self centered b****es! I’m ok with not filming.”

She went on ranting, “I am the most easiest person to work with. I give Mtv my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s**t in my face or give me ultimatums.” She added, “Y’all can suck my d**k and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

“F**k everyone,” so she claimed before concluding, “I paid for my house all in cash so goodbye now.” MTV has yet to respond to the report.

Briana has been in an ongoing feud with co-star Kailyn Lowry as she was rumored to be dating Kailyn’s ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez following their flirty online interaction. Despite that, Briana claimed that she isn’t dating Chris. “Chris Lopez, Kail’s baby daddy, liked a photo of me on Instagram and suddenly there’s all these reports going around that either I’m trying to date him or he’s trying to date me or that we’re hooking up to spite Kail,” she previously shared in an interview. “None of this could be further from the truth.”

“I am not hooking up with Chris, I have never hooked up with Chris, and I never will hook up with Chris,” she said of Chris, who shares 3-year-old Lux and newborn Creed with Kailyn. “Even if I was attracted to him- which I’m not, to be clear- I want NO involvement with Kail or anyone she’s been involved with nor am I trying to give her babies a half-sibling LMAO.”