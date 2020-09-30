Hydroxychloroquine didn’t prevent COVID-19 among health care workers in new study

Based on their findings, the researchers from the University of Pennsylvania wrote they “cannot recommend the routine use of hydroxychloroquine” among healthcare workers to prevent COVID-19.

It found that four of the 64 healthcare workers who were randomly given hydroxychloroquine ended up testing positive for COVID-19 — and four of the 61 healthcare workers who were given a placebo tested positive.

Among those eight participants who tested positive, six developed symptoms, none required hospitalisation and all clinically recovered from the illness, according to the study.

He said the study participants who took hydroxychloroquine had higher rates of side effects, mostly gastrointestinal problems such as nausea and vomiting.

“Even in the setting of a pandemic, we need research to help inform the best practice for what works in humans.”