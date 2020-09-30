Hurricanes may offer eight-year, $60M deal to Svechnikov?

Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov is set to become a restricted free agent following the 2020-21 season, and it appears Carolina already is thinking about what they are going to pay the 20-year-old on his next deal.

Svechnikov, who is known for being able to pull off the insane lacrosse-style goal, is due for a hefty raise from his $925,000 entry-level salary. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes are thinking about offering Svechnikov an eight-year, $7.5 million per year extension, which would equal a total of $60 million. However, he states Svechnikov may be willing to take a bridge deal and bet on himself to receive even more money in the future.

The native of Russia was drafted second overall by Carolina in 2018, and he’s impressed through two seasons. In 150 regular-season games, Svechnikov has tallied 44 goals and 54 assists for 98 points, helping the Hurricanes reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

The problem with signing Svechnikov to a major deal is that Carolina also needs to pay unrestricted free agents Dougie Hamilton, Jordan Martinook, Brock McGinn, Ryan Dzingel, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. However, besides Hamilton and Marinook, the Hurricanes could let the rest of those players walk.

It seems like Svechnikov is destined to remain in Carolina, and last month he revealed that he was open to beginning extension talks this offseason. With financial uncertainty surrounding the NHL due to the coronavirus pandemic, he, like many others, could end up holding off on agreeing to any sort of deal until things are more clear.