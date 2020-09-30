How learning project finance could benefit your career

Article content

When it comes to international investment projects, especially philanthropic ones, knowing project finance is a must. Simply put, project finance is the “funding of long-term infrastructure, industrial projects, and public services using a non-recourse or limited recourse financial structure” where “the debt and equity used to finance the project are paid back from the cash flow generated by the project.”

Project finance is “able to alleviate investment risk and raise finance at a relatively low cost, to the benefit of sponsor and investor alike”, which is what makes it an attractive option for large-scale operations in developing countries—it’s a win-win for all parties involved.

