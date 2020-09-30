‘Hoodrat’ Murders Black Honor Student Over White Boyfriend – Gets 27 Yrs!!

Tanaya Lewis, a Detroit teenager who many referred to as a “hood rat”, stabbed and killed a 17 year old Black honors student named Danyna Gibson in a classroom inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

This weekend, the judge finally threw the book at Tanaya – and sentenced her to 27 to 60 years in prison for first degree murder.

When sentenced, Tanaya told the court, “If I could take it back, I would … I accept the punishment … and I know no amount of apologies will take it back. … And I’m so, so sorry. I just hope one day, you’ll be (able to) forgive me.”

Tanaya brought a kitchen knife to school and fatally stabbed Danyna, a straight-A student who was involved in numerous extracurricular school activities.

Tanaya was dating a White guy in the class, and she was upset because her boyfriend has a secret crush on the smarter and prettier Danyna – so Tanaya pulled a knife and killed her.

