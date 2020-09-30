Hillary Clinton Is Fine And Wants You To Vote

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 18 minutes ago. Posted 18 minutes ago

Last night was the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It was, pardon my French, a shit show.


Jim Watson / Getty Images

The only thing that got me through the debate were the hilarious tweets and memes:

That and my fave bottle of rose.

A recurring theme among the tweets was issuing public apologies to Hillary Clinton:

I so feel for Hillary right now because I’m positive she wanted to say that and couldn’t.

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Pete Buttigieg, asked the question that was on many Twitter users’ minds:

After all, she accurately predicted many of Trump’s worst scandals back in 2016 and yet, her advice when unheeded.

But Hillary doesn’t want any pity, she wants something more important:

“Thanks, I’m fine. But everyone better vote.”

So, yeah. Go vote. And if you’re not registered or need more information, CLICK HERE.

