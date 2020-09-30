Hillary Clinton Is Fine And Wants You To Vote

Last night was the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It was, pardon my French, a shit show.
The only thing that got me through the debate were the hilarious tweets and memes:
A recurring theme among the tweets was issuing public apologies to Hillary Clinton:
Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Pete Buttigieg, asked the question that was on many Twitter users’ minds:
But Hillary doesn’t want any pity, she wants something more important:
“Thanks, I’m fine. But everyone better vote.”
So, yeah. Go vote. And if you’re not registered or need more information, CLICK HERE.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!