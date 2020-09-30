Here’s how Prabhas much was paid for Baahubali: The Beginning

SS Rajamouli created history with Baahubali: The Beginning as the film went on to be the highest grosser in the history of Indian cinema at the time. The period drama impressed the audience thanks to the brilliant visual effects, excellent cinematography and impeccable acting. Apart from scoring big at the ticket windows, the film made Prabhas an overnight star.

While the actor was a popular figure down south, Baahubali made him one of the most popular actors in the country. The praise Prabhas received was truly well deserved since he devoted several years of his life to the part. According to a report, the actor received a whopping Rs. 20 crore for his role in the film. While the amount might seem pretty steep to others at first, one cannot deny that Prabhas’ contribution to the film was beyond measure.

The actor completely immersed himself into the character and gave out an authentic portrayal of a noble king.