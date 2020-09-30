Heat’s Leonard explains why he was only player to stand for anthem

Standing for the national anthem has been recommended by the law since 1942, but many athletes have defied this tradition. Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling trend during the 2016 NFL season. Even though the NBA had a rule saying players must stand for the anthem, the league has changed its stance. Since the resumption of the season this year, multiple NBA players have kneeled for the anthem.

Leonard, who is a reserve for the Miami Heat, said early on in the NBA bubble that he would be standing for the anthem. His brother joined the Marines in 2008, feeling it was his duty to serve his country ever since the 9/11 tragedy. Meyers feels like he is honoring his brother and those who serve in the military when he stands.

Leonard said at the time that he agonized over the decision because he did not want it to seem like he was against his teammates or like he didn’t understand their position.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press in August. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people. I can’t fully comprehend how our world, literally and figuratively, has turned into black and white. There’s a line in the sand, so to speak: ‘If you’re not kneeling, you’re not with us.’ And that’s not true. I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African-American culture and for everyone,” he added. “I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

Leonard believes that you can be both respectful of the national anthem and everything the flag stands for, while also supporting those who kneel.