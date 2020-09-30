‘GUHH’ Star Madina Malina Trolls NeNe Leakes for Laughing Off French Montana Affair Rumors

Instagram

Turning the affair speculation into a joke, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum writes on her Instagram account, ‘Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD.’

–

NeNe Leakes has since broken her silence on rumors she had an affair with French Montana. In true NeNe’s fashion, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum decided to turn the rumors into a joke as seen through her recent Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, NeNe uploaded a photo of her looking for something in her bag. Directly mentioning French’s Instagram handle, she responded to rumors she let the rapper touch her lady parts by saying, “Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD. GOT to dig deeper Chile.”

<br />

Madina Malina, who first spread the rumors, caught wind of NeNe’s post and was quick to troll her. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared on her own account a video of her looking into her bag before someone suddenly touched her private parts, prompting her to let out a moan. In the caption, she pointed out that she was reenacting the scene she mentioned in her previous video.

“More like this [100 emoji] the shot that made NeNe leak,” so Madina wrote in the since-deleted post.

Madina previously aired NeNe’s dirty laundry in an attempt to defend Wendy Williams, who has been beefing with the Bravo personality. “Why don’t you talk about the part where when we was in the truck you was letting French Montana touch all up on your s***ch,” she said in the video. “A whole married woman.”

Madina didn’t further detail when and where the incident exactly happened, but back in 2019, NeNe and Wendy attended Rick Ross‘ launch album party with the likes of French, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. Following the bash at Up & Down, it was said that Wendy, NeNe and French continued partying at Tribeca jiggle point, where they “burned their way” through Don Julio 1942 tequila and threw money for the dancers.