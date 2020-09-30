Google quietly released an Ethernet adapter for the new Chromecast

Even though the new Chromecast is launching without Stadia support, Google is still selling an ethernet adapter for its new smart TV dongle.
While we haven’t been able to find the dongle in the Canadian Google Store yet, if you add it to your cart from the U.S. store and then alter your URL, it converts the price to $25 CAD, suggesting you can order here.
has reached out to Google for clarification regarding the Canadian availability of the device.
How to get it
- Follow this link to the U.S. listing of the Ethernet adapter for Chromecast with Google TV.
- From there, go to the URL and remove where it says ‘us’ and replace it with ‘ca,’ and you should be good to go.
- Finally, add it to your cart by clicking pre-order.
For us, this transformed the page into a Canadian listing and we were able to order the smart TV dongle. That said, there’s no way to know if it will actually get shipped to your house, so I’d suggest waiting until it’s listing properly in the Canadian store.
On top of all of this, since both ends of the new Chromecast uses USB-C ports, The Verge discovered that some select USB-C Ethernet adapters will work with the new Chromecast.
Source: Google Store, The Verge