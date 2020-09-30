Google officially announces Pixel 5

After months of leaks, Google has finally announced the Pixel 5.

Google went a different way with the Pixel 5 compared to previous years and is offering a non-flagship processor.

The phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities, as well as 8GB of RAM and the largest-ever battery for a Pixel handset at 4,000mAh.

Additionally, the handset sports an OLED 6.0-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, which also includes HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera-wise, the phone’s rear shooters have changed slightly.

The primary shooter is the same 12.2-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture. What’s changed, though, is the 16-megapixel secondary sensor that uses an ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture instead of a telephoto lens like the Pixel 4. There’s also a portrait lighting feature that lets users manipulate where a source of light is coming from.

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 camera.

Oddly enough, on the back, there’s a fingerprint scanner and the device supports reverse wireless charging that Google calls Battery Share.

The Pixel 5 comes in Subtle Sage and Just Black, costs $799 CAD and you can pre-order now. According to the event, Google says the phone will be available on October 29th.

