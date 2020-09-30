Google is renaming Play Movies and TV to Google TV

Google is rebranding the Google Play Movies and TV app to Google TV, the company announced today. It’s the same name that the company gave its custom interface for Android TV, and its supposed to reflect that the experience it offers with the new Chromecast is also available on mobile.

Source: Google

The rebranding is rolling out as an app update first to users in the U.S. today. Google hasn’t said when it’ll come to people in other countries yet.

With Google Play Music gone and now Google Play Movies and TV, the Google Play brand is losing its power as Google’s entertainment brand. It’s likely that it may rebrand apps like the Play Store and Google Play Books, or simply keep the name for its app store and rename the Play Books app to something else. Either way, the writing’s on the wall.