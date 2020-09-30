George Pell hours away from returning to the Vatican for possible meeting with Pope Francis

It is believed Pell has arranged a private meeting with Pope Francis, which could take place shortly after his flight lands about 9.30pm AEST.

The 79-year-old will need to undergo a COVID-19 test at the Vatican prior to the meeting, which marks the first he has returned to the Holy City in three years.

Pell was last night subtly transported into Sydney Airport by NSW Police and was spotted wearing a full-face protective shield in an airport lounge moments before boarding a 16-hour Qatar Airways flight.

He appeared to be travelling alone in the airport after securing the last flight out of Sydney.

Before his lengthy battle in court, Pell was employed as Pope Francis’ Vatican finance minister, raising suspicions he may be returning to a job.

Pell was sacked after his initial conviction in 2019.

The 79-year-old was once regarded as the third highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to combat the Holy See’s financial struggles when he returned to Australia in 2017 to clear himself of decades-old allegations of child sex abuse.

Instead, he became the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse crimes.

Vatican experts say it is unlikely that Pell will return to his previous position given that next year he turns 80 years old.

Pell’s arrival also comes in the middle of a financial storm for the Vatican after Pope Francis sacked one of Pell’s most fierce opponents in the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over embezzlement claims earlier this week.

In response, Pell “thanked and congratulated” the Pontiff for the move.

“I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria,” Pell said.

Becciu said he was fired after Francis told him that documents from the Italian financial police alleged the 72-year-old cardinal had embezzled 100,000 euros ($165,284).