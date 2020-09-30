From ideas to mechanisms to the new finance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The first fundamental study of DeFi: From ideas to mechanisms to the new finance

With its year-to-date growth of more than 15x in total value locked, and more than $11 billion committed to the protocols, decentralized finance (DeFi) has become a mainstay in the crypto industry, and a whole new industry in itself. Meanwhile, its shape as a concrete market has not been defined with substantial confidence.

A major shortcoming of DeFi research to date has been its focus on individual projects or simple metrics, such as financials. A systematic overview capturing the essence of the industry and professionally describing it in depth is missing. To address that, Cointelegraph Consulting and Byzantine Solutions have conducted fundamental research on decentralized finance, from the ground-up to complex effects and existential risks.

