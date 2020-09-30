French Montana & Doja Cat Spotted Out Getting A Little Flirty

Roommates, French Montana is apparently the hottest thing in the streets at the moment. Following rumors of a past sexual interaction with NeNe Leakes (which she immediately shut down,) French Montana is now sparking dating rumors with Doja Cat after the two were seen getting a little flirty together.

While they may just be hanging on the friendly tip, many on social media seem to believe that French Montana and Doja Cat are sparking up a romantic relationship after they were recently seen together on video while spending time on a yacht.

The two definitely seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, as evidenced by the footage. French was kicked back with a huge smile on his face, while Doja Cat was on her phone enjoying the vibes before a mutual friend called out her real name, Amala, for her to reveal herself to the camera.

Given that celebrity relationships are always a hot topic, many fans are already assuming that something romantic is definitely going on between them.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #FrenchMontana has been a hot commodity this week . After #MadinaMilana mentioned that he & #NeNeLeakes allegedly got close, he & #DojaCat were spotted out together . (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, NeNe Leakes had to do a bit of reading, as she recently clapped back at claims from Wendy Willams’ BFF Madina Milana that she and French Montana allegedly had an inappropriate sexual encounter.

She responded in classic NeNe fashion, writing on Instagram “Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD. GOT to dig deeper Chile.” As of right now, French has not publicly responded to the claims.

