Frank Ocean Calls On His Fans To Vote

Singer Frank Ocean does not want another four years of Trump and took to social media to urge his followers to vote.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Ocean wrote. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”

“If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”

Trump trended last night and this morning after he refused to condemn white supremacy, choosing to focus on Antifa instead. He also called the former vice president and current Democratic nominee, Joe Biden a “fool” for wearing his mask.

Since being in power, hates crimes across the country have sky-rocketed. Trump’s 2016 targeted immigrants and his run for 2020 seems to be focused on Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement.