Frank Ocean Calls On His Fans To Vote

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Singer Frank Ocean does not want another four years of Trump and took to social media to urge his followers to vote.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Ocean wrote. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.” 

