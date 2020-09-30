Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale sentenced to 7.5 years jail

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has been sentenced to 7.5 years jail for more than 30 offences including official corruption, fraud and sexual assault.

He will be eligible for parole in October 2022.

Pisasale appeared via video link in the Ipswich Magistrates Court as Judge Dennis Lynch handed down his sentence.

Pisasale had already been serving a two-year sentence, suspended after one year, for extortion after attempting to extort money from the ex-boyfriend of an escort he had been seeing.

Last week the 69-year-old stood in Ipswich District Court and admitted to two charges of sexual assault that occurred in December 2016 in Ipswich.

The court heard he sexually assaulted a young woman inside council offices. He claimed he thought he had consent but the complainant did not know how to respond to his “persistent advances”.

He also pleaded guilty to official corruption, between October 2016 and June 2017, when he corruptly agreed to receive benefits in exchange for the promotion of a property proposal at Yamanto .

The court heard Pisasale expected to receive about $20 million once the development came to fruition.

Pisasale also lined his own pockets exploiting and manipulating council money to buy items at auctions. The court heard he had $26,000 in donations deposited into his personal account.

Pisasale read a long apology in court last week, saying sorry to his family and the “beautiful people of Ipswich” blaming self-absorption, long hours and no downtime for losing his way.

“I am not a bad person but I’ve made some very bad decisions that had intended to help but ended up hurting so many,” he said.

“I will spend the rest of my life learning from the mistakes I have made.”