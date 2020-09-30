Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed as the President of the FTII Society

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and the chairman of its governing council. The director is one of the most celebrated personalities in the movie business, both in the country and around the world. Films like Masoom, Bandit Queen and Mr. India are his biggest Indian films and Elizabeth and The Four Fathers are two of his most acclaimed international works.

Confirming the news yesterday, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcast announced, “Happy to inform that renowned international film personality Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII. Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment.”

Responding to this, Shekhar Kapur took to social media and said, “Thank you Sir, for the honor. We are a land of stories. Of creativity. And of such varied culture. With your support, and combined with modern technologies, I see a future where our creative talent takes our stories and wins the hearts and minds of people worldwide.”

The director also received a congratulatory message from Kangana Ranaut, stating, “Amazing news, congratulations sir, hope to see you in many such roles we need your guidance.”