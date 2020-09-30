Far Resources Ltd. Provides Update on Q1 Interim Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAR Resources Ltd(“Far” of the “Company”)(CSE: FAT) is providing an update on the status of the filing of interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO certifications for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 (collectively “the Interim Filings”), which were required to be filed by August 31, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102. BC Instrument 51-517 allows for a 45-day filing extension for certain filings that were otherwise due on or before August 31, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Far will continue to rely on this exemption with respect to the Interim Filings. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file its Interim Filings on or before October 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. The Company confirms that since the filings of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020, there have been no material changes other than those disclosed through previous news releases.

