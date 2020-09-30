Facebook says it will ban Facebook and Instagram ads that seek to delegitimize the outcome of an election, including calling specific voting methods fraudulent (Salvador Rodriguez/CNBC)

Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC:
Facebook says it will ban Facebook and Instagram ads that seek to delegitimize the outcome of an election, including calling specific voting methods fraudulent — – Facebook on Wednesday announced that it will not allow any ads on its service that seek to delegitimize the outcome of an election …
