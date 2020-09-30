Eric Trump Clarifies Comments About Being a ‘Part of LGBT Community’

WENN/Instar

People believe the second son of Donald Trump is coming out of the closet after saying, ‘I’m part of that community, and we love the man’ during his appearance on ‘Fox and Friends’.

–

Eric Trump recently made a lot of people confused after he appeared to be coming out on national television. The second son of Donald Trump claimed that he’s a part of the LGBTQ community when he was questioned about the possibility of gay people secretly supporting his father.

In the Tuesday, September 29 episode of “Fox and Friends”, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Eric, “There are a lot of people that might be voting for your dad that might be admitting it. So are you counting on this person? The ‘secret voter’?” In response, Eric stated, “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.”

People on the Internet soon went wild due to his “part of that community” comment, believing that it was his way of coming out of the closet. Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, for instance, wrote, “Gonna be honest, did not have ‘Eric Trump coming out on debate date’ on my bingo card.” Meanwhile, someone else said, “Proud of Eric Trump for admitting that he’s a homosexual man. I hope that he finds a loving relationship in which he and his partner can flourish without fear of discrimination.”

However, hours later, Eric clarified his statement and denied being gay or bisexual. A friend of the family told The New York Time that he “misspoke,” before Eric himself elaborated, “To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement–the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible. As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara.”