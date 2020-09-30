Elina Svitolina cries over stuffed toy Bobik, tears up after beating Renata Zarazua, Roland Garros

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina was moved to tears when she was reminded of her beloved stuffed dog, Bobik after winning a second-round match.

“Actually very sad for me because in 2018 I lost him,” she said when asked if she had Bobik with her in Paris. “It was very sad.”

Although Svitolina tried to compose herself, the tears kept flowing.

“I forgot him in the room. It was very sad. Sorry,” Svitolina added as she wiped away more tears. “I lost him…. It’s a toy, but he was my talisman, my lucky charm.”

Even without Bobik by her side, Svitolina defeated Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Simona Halep has not forgotten her straight-set loss to Amanda Anisimova in last year’s quarterfinals.

Good thing. Because Halep has a rematch with the 19-year-old American in the third round this year.

“I know it’s going to be tough because she’s hitting the ball strong and flat,” Halep said after beating fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4.

“I remember the match from last year,” Halep added. “I remember also that I didn’t play what I wanted, so I will do some changes and I will just try to play better and to take my chance.”

Anisimova, who lost to eventual champion Ash Barty in last year’s semifinals, beat fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-0.