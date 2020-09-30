Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Shirt Is Very Tight

Dwayne Johnson, or as us WWE FANS call him, The Rock, recently endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. And while this is important…

As a political independent &amp; centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden &amp; @KamalaHarris.

Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS &amp; RESPECT.

We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC

What’s actually more important here is the very very very very very very very very tight shirt that he wore whilst endorsing.

BREAKING: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorses wearing the tightest shirt of all time

JK nothing is more important than voting. VOTE.

I have literally not stopped thinking about it for days.

This vision haunts me in my dreams.

So many large, round, bulging, bubular muscles.

My good friend Dave also made a keen observation.

I don’t know when this picture will finally leave my brain.

But now we are in this together.

