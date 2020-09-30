Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Shirt Is Very Tight

Dwayne Johnson, or as us WWE FANS call him, The Rock, recently endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. And while this is important…
What’s actually more important here is the very very very very very very very very tight shirt that he wore whilst endorsing.
I have literally not stopped thinking about it for days.
This vision haunts me in my dreams.
So many large, round, bulging, bubular muscles.
My good friend Dave also made a keen observation.
I don’t know when this picture will finally leave my brain.
But now we are in this together.
