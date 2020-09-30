Drew Barrymore Credits Daughters for Pushing Her to Be a Good Person

WENN/FayesVision

In an interview for the first issue of Domino Kids, the actress says that her daughters Olive and Frankie ‘have inspired me to change a lot of things about myself.’

Drew Barrymore believed that her young daughters have played a major part in how she has changed as a human being. Featured in the first-ever Kids issue of Domino, the Sheila Hammond of “Santa Clarita Diet” openly credited 8-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie for pushing her to be a good person.

“The other day I told Olive that I thank her so much for making me a better person,” the 45-year-old said when asked about her favorite thing about being a mom. “I know of all the relationships I’ve had, whether it was a boyfriend, a marriage, my own parents, my best friends who were my original family, no one has forced me to push myself to be a good person as much as my kids.”

The actress, who currently hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show“, went on to add, “The most accountable, the most stable, the most emotionally rational.” She then explained, “It’s like they’re the catalysts; they have inspired me to change a lot of things about myself. Because it’s what I need to be for them.”

When talking about the important thing she wanted to instill to her children, the ex-wife of comedian Tom Green pointed out, “I want to teach them to not let their fears hold them back. Because fear can stop you from living your dreams.” She elaborated by stressing, “It can stop you from being honest with yourself. Sometimes change is about facing fears.”

In the interview, Drew also opened up about deep discussions she had with her youngest kid. “We were hanging out, and she said, ‘Mom, why are we alive?’ And I asked if she meant physiologically, like how do we breathe, or what’s the meaning of life, why are we here, what is our purpose? And that’s what she wanted to know,” she recalled.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress continued recounting how she reacted to such questions. “I wanted to have an elaborate answer, but there were simply a few words that came: We’re here to take care of one another,” she shared. “I do believe that’s what we’re here for. And that can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.”

During the chat, Drew additionally explained why she did a whole parenting series on Instagram while keeping her daughters’ privacy intact. “I wanted to honor and acknowledge everything that’s happening. This is not the time to promote things or talk about anything but the conversation at hand,” she stated.