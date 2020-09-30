Home Entertainment Donald Trump’s Lacefront Wig COMES LOOSE During Debate!! (Close Up Pics)

The New York Times recently leaked President Donald Trump’s taxes, and it revealed that Trump spends up to $70,000 a year on his hair.

Now we get a better idea as to why.

During last night’s presidential debate, managed to get some close up pics of the President’s hair – and he’s clearly wearing a lakefront wig.

Unfortunately during all his yelling and screaming, the wig popped loose from the wig tape – exposing the seam. Then, as you can see below in pictures, the wig continued flapping up and down for the entire debate.

