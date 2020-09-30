Donald Trump Refuses To Condemn White Supremacy During Debate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

President Donald Trump is trending online this morning after he refused to condemn white supremacy during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was ready to condemn White supremacists and tell them to stand down during ongoing protests across the country.

“Sure, I’m willing to (tell them to stand down), but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing. I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” Trump said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR