Donald Trump Refuses To Condemn White Supremacy During Debate

President Donald Trump is trending online this morning after he refused to condemn white supremacy during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was ready to condemn White supremacists and tell them to stand down during ongoing protests across the country.

“Sure, I’m willing to (tell them to stand down), but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing. I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” Trump said.

“Say it. Do it. Say it,” Democratic nominee Joe Biden responded.

“Who would you like me to condemn?” Trump asked Wallace.

Biden then said, “Proud Boys.”

Trump replied: “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem.”

Social media has blasted Trump for refusing to condemn the far-right group. Proud Boys deny that they are a white supremacist group.