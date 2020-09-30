Donald Glover on Welcoming Third Baby Amid Racial Injustice Protest: ‘It Was Nuts’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Donald Glover is officially a father of three! The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” actor has revealed in a new interview that his longtime love Michelle White had given birth to their baby No. 3, a son, together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” Donald, who is also known as rapper Childish Gambino, told “I May Destroy You” star Michaela Coel in a GQ discussion. He also added that his new bundle of joy was born amid the protests over George Floyd’s death.

“Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment,” so he recalled.

He went on saying, “It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.” Donald’s father, Donald Glover Sr., passed away in 2018.

Having three boys apparently isn’t enough for Donald and Michelle as he shared that they’ve been talking about adopting a baby girl. “And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there,’ ” he said. “So I think all those are great options.”

Donald and Michelle welcomed their first child Legend in 2016. Although the two tried to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the “Atlanta” star let it slip that baby no. 2 was on the way while accepting his award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys. “I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get,” he gushed at the time. “I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie tonight.”