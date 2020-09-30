Dolly Parton praised for ‘saving Christmas’ with festive Netflix musical starring Christine Baranski

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the “Jolene” singer will star in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, which will be released on 22 November.

Containing 14 original songs, the film stars Mamma Mia actor Christine Baranski as Regina, a woman looking to sell her father’s land to a shopping mall developer and evict the people who live there in the process.

However, an encounter with an angel (Parton) leads to her opening up her heart and discovering kindness in her community again.

With a star-studded cast including Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason, Christmas on the Square sparked widespread excitement on social media, with fans praising Netflix for its inspired casting.

“Dolly Parton AND Christine Baranski uniting for a Christmas musical?! THIS IS NOT A DRILL PEOPLE!!,” one fan excitedly wrote.

“Wait a minute, we’re getting Jenifer, Christine AND Dolly in one movie? This IS a Christmas miracle,” another replied.

Another wrote: “Sorry but I am full-on living for that Dolly Parton Christmas musical on Netflix. I have faith that it may just redeem 2020.”