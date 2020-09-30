Does the Pixel 5 support wireless charging & reverse wireless charging?

Pixel 5 has wireless charging with a metal body

After seeing the Pixel 4a, there were some concerns that Google would omit Pixel 5 wireless charging, but that’s not the case. With the Pixel 5, you can wirelessly charge at speeds up to 15W, and Google even threw in an added benefit for Pixel Buds (or truly wireless earbuds) owners.

Reverse wireless charging (Google is calling it Battery Share) is on board, capable of charging some of your accessories at speeds up to 5W. This is a feature we’ve already seen from Samsung flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, this is the first time that Google has made this option available on a smartphone, as the Pixel 4 only features wireless charging, and there was no wireless charging on the Pixel 4a.

The real feat of the Pixel 5 is that it’s capable of wireless charging despite sporting an recycled aluminum build. For years, we smartphone OEM’s have claimed that this wasn’t possible, but Google seemingly did the impossible and provided a method for users to take advantage of wireless charging with an aluminum body. So you’ll definitely want to snag one of the best wireless chargers to keep your desk or nightstand free from more cables.

Has Google sorted its battery woes?