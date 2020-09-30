Does the Google Pixel 5 support 4K60 video capture?

Best answer: Yes, the new Google Pixel 5 does support video recording at 4K and 60 frames per second along with new shooting mode.

Video in the crystal clear resolution of 4K, 3840 pixels by 2160 pixels, is a favorite of watchers and those filming. While it can be argued that a resolution this high on a small screen such as a phone may not make much sense, but when recording in such a high pixel density allows for much more flexibility in the editing process.

Pixel phones have always been fantastic at capturing still frames with fantastic quality, and so it’s worth wondering does the Google Pixel 5 supports 4K60 for video. After omitting it from the Pixel 4 series, Google is launching the feature on the Pixel 5.

Even if you don’t have any intention of doing and video editing of your dog chasing a stick or your kid shoving their first birthday cake into their mouth, the high pixel count makes for excellent watching on televisions. Adding in the extra frames per second from the 30 that Pixel 4 had to 60 is a style that many folks enjoy.

Google is also adding some other great features to the video modes. With modes like Locked, Active, and Cinematic, you can take extremely steady pan video shots using your phone. Of course, the Pixel 5 still has fantastic Night Sight, astrophotography mode, and improved HDR+. Keep in mind that if you are taking those gorgeous photos of stars you’ll want a stand for those long exposures. Google Pixel camera seems to be taking another step to maintain the crown one of the best cameras on a smartphone.