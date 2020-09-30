Do These Celebrities Have The Range? Here’s Who Tried Their Hand At The Deborah Cox Challenge

Deborah Cox is arguably one of the greatest vocalists of our time and everyone trying to sing like her proves that very few can actually touch her vocal greatness.

With that said, everyone and their mama is doing this “Deborah Cox Challenge,” which covers the bridge of her mega hit, “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here.”

It’s a song and a challenge that certainly has separated the singers from the sangers.

Quite a few celebrities have gone in on this one but we decided to compile a list of all of them here so you don’t have to go too far.

Let us know who you think killed it and who needs to send it back:

Melanie Fiona sort of kicked things off for the gworlz with her challenge:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Yassss!!! #MelanieFiona betta SANG!! Those notes would make me spin outta control like lil manss too – See more content on our IG story! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 27, 2020 at 4:40pm PDT

Then Queen Naija decided to show off her pipes.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Okay!! #QueenNaija tackles the #DeborahCoxChallenge!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

Do y’all remember Melanie Amaro from the X Factor? Well, she got in on it too.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Okay!! #MelanieAmaro takes on @theyhavetherange’s #DeborahCoxChallenge!! Y’all remember her as the first winner of the U.S. XFactor?! : @itsmelanieamaro26 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

Amina Buddafly admitted this was a challenging one for real!

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #AminaBuddafly enters her bid for the #DeborahCoxChallenge, #Roomies! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 29, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

Dominique from “Making the Band” reminded everybody that she’s been did it.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Okay!! Y’all remember #Dominique from #MakingTheBand?! Sis hit us with the #DeborahCox vocals once again!! (SWIPE) : @dominiquerenee_ @mtv A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 29, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Only real ones remember Lizzo’s rendition of this Deborah Cox classic.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Wayment, #Lizzo came through with her #DeborahCoxChallenge too (Only real ones know this version ) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 29, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

Lastly, Keke Palmer went ahead and gave it a shot.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Alright now #KekePalmer #DeborahCoxChallenge – See our IG story for more content! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Do These Celebrities Have The Range? Here’s Who Tried Their Hand At The Deborah Cox Challenge appeared first on The Shade Room.