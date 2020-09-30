Do fantasy points for Steelers-Titans game count for Week 4 Yahoo, ESPN fantasy leagues, NFL DFS contests?

Over the past couple of days, the status of the Steelers-Titans game has been put in jeopardy by a minor COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted several players on the Titans (DT DaQuon Jones, LS Beau Brinkley, and TE Tommy Hudson) as well as a few staffers from the team. Because of this, the NFL has decided to postpone the contest, with the preference of the league being to play the game on either Monday or Tuesday. This decision certainly is leaving fantasy football owners with numerous questions, including if the points scored in that matchup will count toward their Week 4 totals and what impact this could have on NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

We’ll explain what happens below and continue to update this post with further information. Check back here for the latest, or follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 4 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Do points scored in the Steelers-Titans Week 4 game on Monday or Tuesday count in fantasy matchups?

If the Steelers and Titans play on Monday or Tuesday, then yes, the points scored will count toward your Week 4 fantasy matchups on sites like Yahoo and ESPN. This has happened in the past with a couple of games that were moved due to weather-related issues (Vikings-Eagles played on a Tuesday night because of a snowstorm in 2010, Giants-Vikings played on a Monday night in Detroit because of a snowstorm in 2010), so all fantasy sites should be prepared to handle it.

If another positive test pops up or the NFL re-evaluates the decision to play this week, the game could be pushed into another week. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted, the NFL could opt to reschedule the Steelers-Titans game for Week 7 and push the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for that week into Week 8, as the Steelers and Ravens have a mutual bye. If that happens, Titans and Steelers players obviously wouldn’t score points this week, and Week 4 would effectively be turned into a bye week for them.

Do points scored in the Steelers-Titans Week 4 game on Monday or Tuesday count in FanDuel?

Yes, FanDuel points will count if the Steelers-Titans game takes place on Monday or Tuesday. FanDuel states in their official rules that “you will receive points for any postponed games that are played no later than Wednesday of that week” for NFL and XFL contests.

There is still some risk in playing any members of the Steelers or Titans in any FanDuel DFS lineup, but if you want to take a chance on a guy like Derrick Henry or JuJu Smith-Schuster, you will get credit if the game is played this week. For other ideas on FanDuel lineups, check out our GPP lineup for this week and our cash game lineup, as well.

Do points scored in the Steelers-Titans Week 4 game on Monday or Tuesday count in DraftKings?

DraftKings’ rules are a bit trickier than that of FanDuel. The company retains the right to remove the game from the game-slate if given 24-hour advanced notice that a game is being canceled or postponed. Here’s the official rule from their website.

The Scoring Period for NFL is defined as the timeframe between the scheduled start of the first game within the Game Set and 11:59pm ET on the first Wednesday after the last scheduled game within the Game Set. In the event that a game is cancelled or postponed & rescheduled to any time (both outside & within the original Scoring Period) and this change is made MORE than 24 hours before a Game Set’s start, it is at the sole discretion of Draftkings to include or remove the game from that given Game Set.”

We should know in the near future what DraftKings’ plans are for this game set. Either way, you will know before the game slate starts whether or not the Steelers or Titans will be eligible for this week’s contest. And if you need some ideas with your DraftKings entries this week, check out our DraftKings tournament lineup and our DK cash game lineup.