The actor was seen twinning with Saira Banu in his latest picture. He wrote, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.” The picture soon started getting a lot of love on social media, with fans continuously commenting on the same.

Isn’t it great to see the superstar hale and hearty. Check out the post here…

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020