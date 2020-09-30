Devin Williams to miss series vs. Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed relief pitcher Devin Williams, who produced arguably the greatest year ever seen from a reliever during the pandemic-shortened season and is a favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year, won’t take the bump for the NL wild-card series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the 26-year-old is dealing with an arm issue. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com added that Williams is sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Williams will enter October holding a 4-1 record with an 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across 27 innings of work. In total, he struck out 53% of the batters he faced, which would be an all-time record for a pitcher who tossed at least 20 innings in a season.

As of the final week of September, Williams was on pace to eclipse the record for strikeout-to-hit ratio among eligible pitchers with at least 50 strikeouts and also set new club marks in WHIP and opponent’s batting average.

His status beyond the wild-card series was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.