Delonte West Reportedly Checks Into Rehab After Mark Cuban’s Intervention

WENN

The former NBA star has reportedly entered a rehab facility after the Dallas Mavericks owner reached out to him and personally picked him up at a gas station on Monday.

Delonte West is one step closer to getting himself back on track following his recent concerning sighting. The former NBA star has reportedly checked into rehab after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered a helping hand.

According to TMZ, the ex-professional basketball player entered a rehab facility late Monday night, September 28 following a meeting with Mark earlier that day. By Tuesday morning, he’s believed to have already started his programs at the facility.

As reported before, Mark tried to reconnect with Delonte after he was pictured panhandling in Dallas last week. He was holding a sign at an intersection, begging for money to strangers passing by the street.

The “Shark Tank” investor reportedly had been trying to get in contact with the homeless man for days before he was finally able to reach out to him. Delonte agreed to meet Mark on Monday in Dallas, and the 62-year-old entrepreneur personally picked Delonte up at a gas station in the area.

Once they met, Mark allegedly took Delonte to a local hotel and met with Delonte’s mom. Together, they convinced him to get treatment, according to Shams Charania. Now, everyone close to Delonte is hoping he can finally get on the road to recovery.

Delonte played in NBA for eight seasons from 2004-12, most notably with the Boston Celtics. He last played for the Mavericks in 2012, but was suspended twice and eventually waived. Midway through his career, Delonte was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he has been open about.

Following the end of his basketball career, Delonte sparked concerns after he was spotted wandering barefoot outside a Jack In The Box restaurant in Houston wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown in 2016. Earlier this year in January, a video surfaced showing him being beaten on a Washington, DC highway.