Deepika Padukone NCB Reports suggest NCB has almost cleared Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Sh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has led to the Narcotics Control Bureau summoning actors from the film industry to unearth an alleged drug cartel. After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in the matter, NCB summoned Deepika Padukone and her manager Krishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for interrogation.

Deepika and Karishma were called after a chat between them from 2017 resurfaced where the two were talking about “maal”. Following their interrogation, NCB has apparently given a statement that the two clarified that they used certain words like maal, weed, hash and doom as code names. According to certain reports, they both, in their statements confirmed that they referred to low quality cigarettes as main, slim and better quality ones as hash of weed and thick ones as Doob.

A source also revealed that the officials were satisfied with their answers as they were interrogated separately and corroborated with the said codes. But an official statement on the matter regarding all four people is still awaited from the NCB officials.