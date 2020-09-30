Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 $100 off, Nike-style Watch bands 3 for $10, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 at $100 off, plus Nike-style Apple Watch bands, and WD’s USB-C solid-state drives. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 inventory cleared out

Woot is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $330. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are open-box models with a 90-day warranty.

Get three Nike-style Apple Watch bands from $10

Yolendao via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Nike-style Apple Watch Bands in various colors from $10. As a comparison, this 3-pack typically goes for $14. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Enjoy Nike-style looks for much less of the cost. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5, with the option to choose your size at the link above. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price.

WD 1TB My Passport USB-C SSD at $150

Amazon is currently offering the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $150. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, amounts to 25% in savings, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Having just been released at the end of last month, WD’s latest portable SSD packs up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to its built-in NVMe drive. There’s also out of the box Mac connectivity with USB-C in tow alongside rugged housing that can withstand 6.5-foot drops. WD rounds out the notable features here with a shock- as well as vibration-resistant casing and a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

