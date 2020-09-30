Darius Rucker Moves on With Comedian Kate Quigley After Splitting With Wife of 20 Years

Instagram

The ‘Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It’ crooner is seen cozying up to the funnywoman, who is 16 years his junior, in a photograph she shares on her Instagram account.

Darius Rucker seemingly has no trouble moving on after calling it quits with his wife of 20 years, Beth. The 54-year-old singer/songwriter is rumored to be dating comedian Kate Quigley, months after announcing the divorce.

Page Six first reported the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and the 38-year-old funnywoman’s supposed new romance, but the site has no idea when their relationship started. A so-called insider said that couple started out as friends.

While they have not confirmed if they’re an item, Kate has apparently low-key hinted at their relationship with her recent Instagram post. She shared a photo of her with Darius and fellow comedian Bronston Jones while they were hanging out together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Showing a little PDA, Kate sat on her rumored new man’s lap while they were flashing smiles to the camera. “Can’t tell ya how much I love these two. @bronstonjones @dariusrucker,” the former host of Playboy TV’s “Undercover” wrote in the caption.

Apparently sharing the same circle, Darius and Kate also attended Dave Chappelle‘s birthday party over the summer. She further gave a clue about her boyfriend as she recently tweeted, “My boyfriend is a dolphins fan. Now I get why he likes me so much. He has a thing for lost causes.”

It seems that Kate was referring to the lyric of Hootie & the Blowfish’s hit song “Only Wanna Be With You” in which he sings, “Sometimes you’re crazy and you wonder why/ I’m such a baby ’cause the Dolphins make me cry.”

Darius announced in July that he and his wife Beth decided to “consciously uncouple” as they “remain close friends and parenting partners.” He said in a joint statement posted on Instagram at the time, “Our priority will always be our beautiful family.”

“We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other,” he continued. “Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. – Darius & Beth Rucker.”

The former spouses, who tied the knot in 2000, share two kids, daughter Daniella, 19, and son Jack, 15. “Alright” hitmaker Darius is also dad to daughter Caroline, 25, from a previous relationship.