COVID postponement sees Steelers-Titans moved to Monday night

Sunday’s scheduled showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans that was officially postponed on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak within the Titans reportedly has a new tentative date.

NFL insider Paul Kuharsky tweeted that the CBS broadcast crew was informed the Steelers will play the Titans on Monday night. This report matches rumors that surfaced on Tuesday about the contest. Typically, a Sunday game postponed due to weather or some other occurrence is shifted to Monday to preserve the integrity of an NFL schedule.

As Mike Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk, the Steelers-Titans matchup will likely be televised in-market, with the “Monday Night Football” game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers saved for the ESPN national broadcast.

As of Wednesday evening, the Titans team facilities are to remain closed through at least Friday night as they continue COVID-19 testing of personnel and evaluate the outbreak among players and staff members. The NFL would likely move the game to Tuesday or later in the season if additional members of the Titans test positive on Thursday or Friday.