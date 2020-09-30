Country Legend Mac Davis Reportedly Dies After Heart Surgery

WENN/Arnold Wells

Breaking the news of the Elvis Presley songwriter’s passing is fellow country music star Travis Tritt, one day after Davis’ camp asked for prayers for the ‘critically ill’ musician.

–

Country legend Mac Davis has reportedly passed away after a heart surgery left him critically ill. The sad news of his passing surfaced one day after his camp asked for prayers for the 78-year-old singer/songwriter.

It’s fellow country music star Travis Tritt who broke the news of Davis’ death. He tweeted on Tuesday, September 29, “Very sad tonight! I just heard that legendary singer, songwriter and actor, Mac Davis has passed away after heart surgery. I grew up watching The Mac Davis show and loving his talent. This is heartbreaking!”

Travis Tritt confirmed Mac Davis’ death.

Tritt also mourned the death of “I Am Woman” singer Helen Reddy. Sharing an article about her passing, he wrote, “More sad news tonight as we learn of the passing of musical pioneer, Helen Reddy. Sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

He also mourned Helen Reddy’s passing.

Tritt’s tweet has prompted replies from Davis’ fans, who are mourning his death. “mac davis was awesome,” one remembered the late star. Another wrote, “Very sad. AMAZING to think that he wrote In the Ghetto, Little Less Conversation, Dont Cry Daddy and Memories, all for Elvis.”

“Very sad news. Mac Davis wrote my life’s theme song. RIP Mac,” a fan commented. Another mourned, “Aww man. I loved him. I actually was blessed to see him in concert once in the 70’s. So sorry to hear this. Helen Reddy also passed. Sad day.”

David’s camp has not released a statement on his reported passing. One day before, on September 28, an official Instagram page of the “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” hitmaker informed his fans about his “critically ill” condition following a heart surgery.

“We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville. Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time,” read the statement, which also included a hashtag “PrayForMacDavis.”

<br />

Dolly Parton was one of those who have responded to the plea. Retweeting the post, she simply wrote, “#PrayForMacDavis.”

Prior to pursuing his career as a solo singer, Davis produced a lot of hits for Elvis Presley with the songs that he wrote, including “Memories”, “In the Ghetto”, “Don’t Cry Daddy” and “A Little Less Conversation”. He was later known for singing his own hits such as “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” and “Stop and Smell the Roses”.

In 1974, Davis was named the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year. He was honored with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2016, he was elevated into the national Songwriters Hall of Fame.