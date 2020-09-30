Cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen from October 15



The Government of India released new guidelines today for the reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools for training purposes and entertainment parks. According to the new guidelines from October 15, these things can be reopened and the center has given state governments the flexibility to decide how they want to enforce it.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has said that theatres and multiplexes will be given permission to reopen with 50% of their seating capacity and Standard Operating Procedures for the same will be issued by the ministry. The state governments have been asked to make amendments for their respective places if need be. Maharashtra government has stated that they will be refraining from reopening theatres as of now. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.